Jackie Shroff admits feeling nervous while working with Tiger’s rumoured GF Disha Patani; Calls her charming

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff feels that his latest venture Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was one of his most specials movies of all time. In a recent interview, the 64-year-old star detailed how he felt to share the screen space with his son Tiger Shroff’s rumoured girlfriend . While doing so, Jackie Shroff also expressed his take on work ethics and how newcomers have charmed him with their disciplinary nature.

Talking about his experience working with Disha Patani in Radhe and Bharat, Jackie told the web portal that she is a charming lady. The Rangeela actor added that there’s a disarming honesty in her eyes that makes her appear simple on the outside. But in reality, she is a complete package with exceptional dancing prowess. Jackie is aware of the massive fan following that Disha enjoys on social media and said that young actors are far beyond from what he was during his initial days. According to him, newcomers in the industry are now more disciplined with strong work ethics.

During the same interaction, Jackie also admitted that he felt nervous to share the screen space with Disha Patani as he is an ‘introvert’ and doesn’t open up easily. However, once a rapport is established between him and his co-star, then there’s no going back. Adding to the same, Jackie also treats all his work acquaintances with utter respect, be it newcomers or his seniors.

On the work front, Jackie Shroff last featured alongside in Radhe. He will next feature alongside in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming action flick Sooryavanshi.

