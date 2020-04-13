Jackie Shroff is alone at his farmhouse amid lockdown; Tiger Shroff's mom Ayesha shares what he’s up to

Tiger Shroff’s father Jackie Shroff got stuck at his Khandala farmhouse when the Coronavirus lockdown was announced. In a recent interview, Ayesha Shroff shared what the Sooryavanshi actor is up to while being by himself at the farmhouse.

It has been almost 21 days since the Coronavirus lockdown was announced and everyone got stuck where they were when it came into effect. Speaking of this, Actor Jackie Shroff also ended up being confined to his Khandala farmhouse when lockdown was announced and since then, he is alone there while son Tiger Shroff, daughter Krishna Shroff and wife Ayesha Shroff are all in Mumbai. Amidst this, Tiger’s mom, Ayesha shared how the Sooryavanshi actor got stuck at the farmhouse and what is he up to now.

In an interview with Spotboye, Ayesha shared that Jackie got stuck at the farmhouse when the lockdown was announced. Tiger’s mom revealed that the Saaho actor had gone to the Khandala farmhouse for new plantations and pre-monsoon work but ended up getting stuck there. Since no movement is allowed, Tiger’s dad Jackie is spending time at the Khandala Farmhouse and Ayesha revealed that he has staff there with him. While being separated due to COVID 19 lockdown, Tiger’s mom revealed that she is constantly in touch with Jackie via video calls.

On how Jackie ended up being stuck at the farmhouse, Ayesha said, “He was there to do some new plantations and pre-monsoon work and got stuck there. But thankfully, he has his staff with him and best fresh air, space and all his own organic veggies.” On being asked if she is worried about Sooryavanshi actor’s well being, Tiger’s mom said that she isn’t worried at all. Meanwhile, on the work front, Jackie was recently seen in a cameo in Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh. Also, he is a part of and starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and plays the actress’ brother in the film. Directed by Prabhudheva, the film will release on Eid 2020. Apart from this, Jackie is also a part of Sooryavanshi starring and . The film was also postponed owing to the Coronavirus lockdown.

