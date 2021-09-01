Jackie Shroff believes he has 'no contribution in bringing up Tiger Shroff'; Opens up on son's house purchase

It is a matter of pride for any father to see his child succeed in his field. Well, Jackie Shroff is one such father who is immensely proud of his son Tiger Shroff and cannot stop praising him. In a recent interview with Indianexpress.com Jackie opened his heart out about a lot of things. From talking about his son’s achievements, recently buying a new house to how well behaved and disciplined he is towards his craft, the veteran actor did not hesitate in opening about it.

Talking about Tiger Shroff’s newly bought house, Jackie Shroff said, that the War actor recently bought a new home and has his parents and sister Krishna Shroff move in with him. Speaking on the milestone moment, Jackie Shroff said, “Tiger dreamed of buying a house for his mother ever since he joined films. He kept working towards that dream. A child getting something for his mother is wonderful. He’s a very sweet and emotional guy.”

Jackie also spoke about his son Tiger’s growth in the industry over the years. He revealed that he has no contribution in bringing up Tiger to be such a good guy. He said his son was raised by his wife Ayesha and his two grandmothers. “Three goddesses have brought him up as I was always away for work. Whenever I returned, I used to pamper him. I’m glad I couldn’t spoil him. He’s on a different plane altogether, the way he is disciplined towards his craft and fitness. I don’t do serious talk about work with him. Whenever we meet, I treat him just like any other parent. We talk like friends. I just keep admiring his work and thank God and his fans for making him what he is today.”

