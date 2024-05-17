Jackie Shroff collaborates with French director Sandrine Bonnaire for Slow Joe biopic: 'I am thrilled...'

Jackie Shroff fans, we have a piece of good news for you all. The actor is all set to join forces with celebrated French actress and director Sandrine Bonnaire for a biopic titled Slow Joe.

Produced by Isabella Sreyashii Sen and Olivier Dock, co-CEOs of Singapore production house Hazelnut Media, the highly anticipated biopic receives a significant boost with this collaboration. Bonnaire brings her unparalleled expertise to helm this captivating cinematic journey chronicling the life of the late Indian musician Joseph Manuel Da Rocha, affectionately known as Slow Joe.

Sreyashii Sen and Olivier Dock on Jackie Shroff and Sandrine Bonnaire's collaboration

“We are extremely excited to bring this international story of hope to the screen and thrilled to have Jackie and Sandrine on this project”, said Sen and Dock. Sandrine Bonnaire's directorial prowess, coupled with Jackie Shroff's magnetic performance, promises to deliver a poignant and authentic portrayal of Slow Joe's remarkable story.

Born in Mumbai, Slow Joe's legacy transcends borders, making him a fitting subject for this Singapore-France-India co-production.

Jackie Shroff on this collaboration

Expressing his excitement for the collaboration, Jackie Shroff remarked, "I am thrilled to have Sandrine Bonnaire on board to direct 'Slow Joe.' Her exceptional talent and vision will undoubtedly elevate the film to new heights. Working alongside such a respected filmmaker is an honor, and I am eager to bring Slow Joe's extraordinary journey to audiences worldwide."

“Joseph Manuel Da Rocha’s story is moving and extraordinary, demonstrating that it’s never too late to overcome adversity and achieve your dreams. I am truly excited to be a part of this film with its talented cast and cannot wait to begin filming.” said Bonnaire.

As Jackie gears up to play the lead role of Slow Joe, this collaboration with Sandrine Bonnaire marks a significant milestone in his illustrious career, as he continues to push the boundaries of his craft. With Slow Joe, Shroff embarks on a journey that promises to resonate with audiences, leaving an indelible mark on cinema.

