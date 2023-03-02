Jackie Shroff drops adorable childhood pictures of birthday boy Tiger Shroff: Keep inspiring the kids

Jackie Shroff's son Tiger Shroff is one of the most loved star kids in town. The actor made his big Bollywood debut with Heropanti alongside Kriti Sanon in 2014. Since then, there has been no looking back for Tiger. He has been entertaining his fans with his action avatar and dancing skills. Today, Tiger is celebrating his birthday and his fans and friends have flooded social media with warm wishes. Amongst everyone, Tiger's parents Jackie and Ayesha Shroff too dropped adorable wishes for him on social media.

Jackie Shroff drops cute childhood pictures with son Tiger Shroff

A while ago, Jackie took to his Instagram and shared a collage featuring Tiger's childhood pictures. In the pictures, baby Tiger is seen adorably posing with his dad. The star kid looked cute as a button. Along with the picture, Jackie wrote a sweet birthday note for him. His post read, "Good health and happiness to you always.. keep inspiring the kids. Happy Birthday @tigerjackieshroff." Have a look:

After he shared the post, Neena Gupta commented, "All love and blessings for ur loved one." Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff wrote, "The best." Fans were seen dropping heart and starstruck emojis.

Meanwhile, Tiger's mom Ayesha too shared a monochrome picture with him. She penned a long note for the birthday boy. She wrote, "Sometimes I wonder if I could have been a better mother, but I know for sure there doesn’t exist a better son!!! Happiest birthday to the love of my life!!! May God bless you my baby with all that you wish for and a million times more!!!!" Krishna was quick to comment, "Wowww, cut me right out of the pic. Beautiesss."

Work front

Currently, Tiger is busy shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar. He also has Ganapath with Kriti in the pipeline. The film will be released on 20th October 2023.

