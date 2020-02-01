Jackie Shroff enters Rohit Shetty's cop universe; To star in Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi

Sooryanvahsi is the fourth installment of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh are reprising their roles of Bajirao Singham and Sangaram Bhalerao in cameo appearances.

and starrer Sooryavanshi is one of the most awaited movies of the year. And now, we have learned that one more actor has joined the star cast of the movie and it is none other than Jackie Shroff. Helmer Rohit Shetty took to his Instagram handle to announce the same and he also teased that he has more surprises for the fans. Alongside a cool photo of himself with Jackie dada, he wrote, "Just when you thought you knew all the characters of Our Cop Universe...Presenting to you The Man Himself...JACKIE SHROFF... And...Surprise Abhi bhi baaki hai mere Dost @apnabhidu #sooryavanshi. Actor Sonu Sood was the first comment on the post. He posted red and blue heart emojis.

Speaking of Sooryanvanshi, the cop drama is the fourth installment of Shetty's Cop Universe. As mentioned, the movie features and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Much to fans' happiness, and will be reprising their roles of Bajirao (Singham) and Sangram Bhalerao (Simmba). They have cameo roles in the movie. Aside from these actors, the movie also features Gulshan Grover, Sikander Kher, Neena Gupta and Nikitin Dheer among others.

Kumar's character was teased at the end of Simmba. The actor is playing the role of a DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad. The cop drama is all set to hit the theatres on 27 March 2020. It is being produced by Rohit Shetty and produced by him and under their banners Rohit Shetty Picturez and Dharma Productions respectively, in association with Reliance Entertainment and Cape Of Good Films.

