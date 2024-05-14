Jackie Shroff files suit in Delhi HC against using his name, pics, voice and word 'Bhidu' without consent

Bollywood star Jackie Shroff is taking legal action to protect his name and image rights. He filed a lawsuit at the Delhi High Court against several parties using his name, photos, voice, and even his famous term "Bhidu" without his permission.

Today on May 14, 2024, Justice Sanjeev Narula listened to the case and sent summons to the defendants named in the suit. The court is set to tomorrow to consider issuing a temporary order.

Jackie Shroff files lawsuit in Delhi High Court to protect personal and publicity rights

According to Live Law, The lawsuit argued that entities are exploiting his name, likeness, and voice for their own gain. His lawyer, Advocate Pravin Anand, pointed out that this unauthorized use violates Shroff's rights to his own identity and fame. Anand cited previous court decisions involving other actors like Anil Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan to support their case.

Anand further disclosed that one of the defendants operated a restaurant called "Bhidu," which is Shroff's trademark. After getting a warning, some defendants agreed to stop using Shroff's images and voice in their products. Anand argued for legal action against those who did not show up for court despite being told beforehand.

Anand emphasized the importance of consent in using someone's personality rights, likening the misuse to a form of exploitation. He highlighted instances where defendants had been using Jackie Shroff's images on various merchandise without his authorization, including T-shirts, posters, mugs, and more.

He stressed that such actions go against established legal principles and cited a similar case involving Anil Kapoor as a precedent. The court had previously stressed the necessity of giving advance notice in counterfeit cases, which Anand believes is essential in this situation as well.

Jackie Shroff on the work front

Shroff's recent cinematic endeavor, Mast Mein Rehna Ka, alongside Neena Gupta, was released on Amazon Prime Video in December 2023. Up next, the veteran actor is set to grace the big screen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tiger Shroff.

