Jackie Shroff lauds Salman Khan's Radhe; Calls it a 'festival that entertains audiences'

Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai released today on the occasion of Eid. Take a look at what Jackie Shroff has to say about the film.

starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai released today on the occasion of Eid and fans of the superstar could not contain their excitement. Actor Jackie Shroff, who is also a part of the crime thriller, has opened up about taking up the role of Abhyankar, brother of 's Diya, for the movie. In an interview with PTI, the 64-year-old actor talked about entering the comedy genre after a long time and expressed his excitement for the same.

In the interview, the actor recalled the time Salman called him. He said, “Like it always happens, Salman just called me and said there is a film being made by his family,” and further said that the film is a comedy. Jackie also said that the movie is all humour and shouldn’t be taken seriously. The actor also explained that he didn’t get a chance to do more comedy films in his career. He explained that after a long time he is being offered films in this genre. He talked about stepping into the world of comedy with his recent projects. “I recently did a comedy movie, Hello Charlie. After Radhe, I have Phone Bhoot, which is again a good script,” he added.

Speaking about how the Covi-19 pandemic has affected lives and created a grim situation in the country, the actor complimented Salman for his tremendous works. He said, “A Salman Khan movie is like a festival. It serves the purpose of entertaining the audiences and distracting them from reality for at least two hours."

Also Read| Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is a Complete Entertainment Package

Credits :PTI

Share your comment ×