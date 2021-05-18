Jackie Shroff mourns death of his makeup artist of 37 years Shashi Satam; Wife Ayesha Shroff pays tribute

Senior makeup artist Shashi Satam passed away. He worked with Jackie Shroff for 37 years.

In an unfortunate incident, actor Jackie Shroff’s makeup artist Shashi Satam has passed away. The actor mourned his death and shared a picture of his Shashi Dada, as he was fondly called. He worked with him for 37 years and his death came as a shock for the actor. Many other celebrities including Rahul Dev also extended their condolences to the family. Shroff’s wife Ayesha also paid tribute to the late makeup artist and shared a picture of him on her Instagram handle.

The Radhe actor wrote, “Shashi Dada..Will always be in deepest corner of my Heart. My make up person for 37 years passed away.” Gurmeet Choudhary and Rahul Dev offered condolences. Replying to one comment, the actor wrote, “He was my Soul Mate.” Fans also dropped comments and extended condolences. Ayesha Shroff wrote on Instagram, “Rest in Peace Shashi dada. From Hero till now you made my husband look even more handsome @apnabhidu.”

Actor Suniel Shetty also wrote, "RIP Shashi dada. Rahul Dev dropped a few folded hands emojis. Actress Divya Dutta expressed her condolences on the post. To note, makeup artist Shashi Satam had worked in films like Teri Meherbaniyan, Mera Jawab, Karz, Akayla, Kyon Ki..., Hulchul and Krodhi among others.

Take a look at the posts here:

Shashi Dada Will always be in deepest corner of my Heart My make up person for 37 years passed away. pic.twitter.com/Oo7VED7eWr — Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) May 18, 2021

Credits :Jackie Shroff Twitter

