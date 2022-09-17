Jackie Shroff REACTS to Anil Kapoor saying he felt insecure of the actor’s success: ‘He speaks what he feels…’

On Koffee With Karan 7, Anil Kapoor said that back then, he was doing bit roles and South Indian films. However, he then added, “The day I signed a Yash Chopra film, I felt like now I am fine." Anil added that Jackie Shroff was very humble and sweet. “Jackie became a huge huge success and I remember it so well that on sets, when people came to take his autographs, Jackie asked me to sign the autograph book as well and that was amazing,” he said.

Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan recently graced Koffee With Karan 7, and made some interesting revelations during the episode. While talking about his initial days in the film industry, Anil Kapoor mentioned that Jackie Shroff was an outsider, yet he got his big break with a Subhash Ghai film, and became an A-lister with just one announcement. When asked if he had felt insecure about Jackie’s success , Anil Kapoor honestly replied, “Well yeah, he had become a huge huge success.”

Now, in a recent interview with Times Now, Jackie Shroff reacted to this, and said that Anil is his younger brother. “It is normal to look up to your older brother and say oh... But I know he is a guy who really really cares for me deep down in his heart and what he says is such a beautiful emotional display which not many people say it. His heart is absolutely clean and he speaks what he feels. That gives me a lot of credit, when a man of his calibre says that, he is giving me so much respect,” said Jackie.

On the work front, Jackie Shroff will be seen in Atithi Bhooto Bhava, which also stars Pratik Gandhi and Sharmin Segal in the lead roles. It will release on ZEE5 on September 23.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor will be seen in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

