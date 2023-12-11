Jackie Shroff REACTS to Tiger Shroff's highs and lows in acting career; advises son to 'take it easy'

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff's son and actor Tiger Shroff is one of the most loved celebrities in the Bollywood industry. Tiger emerged as an action hero following the box-office success of films such as Heropanti, and Baaghi. But his last few films such as Munna Michael, Heropanti, and Ganapath did not satisfy the box office numbers. In an interview, Jackie opened up about his son's highs and lows in his acting career and also recalled his old days before making his Bollywood debut.

Jackie Shroff shares advice he gives to Tiger Shroff

During an interview with PTI, Jackie Shroff said that hits and flops are part of the film industry and he has complete faith in his son Tiger Shroff's capabilities.

He said, "I think he (Tiger) needs a good technician and a good release. That's it. The boy has everything, he is an action star. At his age, he is the biggest. I say, 'Take it easy, some films will work, some won't work, again some will work. This is life'."

Recalling how he has done 250 films and not all of them have worked, the veteran actor further added, "So, it's alright. It (film) totally depends on the whole team, it (filmmaking) is a teamwork."

Revealing the formula he lives by in his life, the Border actor shared, "Mast Mein Rehne Ka," (Enjoy your life) while adding one has to be appreciative of all that they have accomplished.

Jackie Shroff recalls his old days before Bollywood debut

During the same interview, Jackie Shroff said that everybody will not get everything in life as it is impossible. During his old days, he was happy selling peanuts, then sticking posters on the walls, working in a travel agency, modeling, and acting in films.

He said he never viewed any work as small and started with odd jobs before making his acting debut in the 1982 Dev Anand film Swami Dada. In this film, he played a small role. With Subhash Ghai's Hero, Jackie Shroff entered the world of stardom.

Lastly, he added, "I don't know any other way but that you just have to be happy, spread happiness, and lead a life that is beautiful. Mast mein raho, there will be tension in life."

