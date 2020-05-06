Jackie Shroff regrets not sharing the screen with Rishi Kapoor; Says ‘This wish never will come true now’

Rishi Kapoor and Jackie Shroff have worked together in movies like Azaad Desh Ke Gulam, Aurangzeb and Chalk n Duster, but the duo didn’t share the frame ever.

In what marked an end of an era, breathed his last on April 30, 2020, after a two year long battle with leukaemia. His unfortunate demise left the nation bereaved and has also created an irrevocable void in the industry. While several celebrities have paid a tribute to the legendary actor, Jackie Shroff, who is also heartbroken with Rishi’s demise, regretted about not sharing the screen space with the Amar Akbar Anthony star with whom he shared a great camaraderie off screen. He even called it an unfulfilled wish.

In his recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Jackie recalled how Rishi often asked him to collaborate on the silver screen and share the frame. To recall, Rishi and Jackie had worked in movies like Azaad Desh Ke Gulam, Aurangzeb and Chalk n Duster. However, the legendary stars never shared the frame on the big screen. “Chintuji always used to tell me, ‘Jaggu dada, I want to do a film opposite you. We’ve worked together in so many movies but never faced each other on camera.’ Him being a senior to me and one of the finest actors of the industry, I so wanted to act with him. I feel sad that this wish never will come true now. We’ve lost a precious jewel of the crown,” the veteran actor was quoted saying.

Furthermore, the Hero star recalled his first meeting with Rishi Kapoor and called it a fanboy moment. It happened after Rishi shot to an instant fame post the success of Bobby. Jackie asserted, “I remember his film Bobby (1973) had released and he shot to fame overnight. I was hanging around the Pastry Palace in Mumbai and I saw him there for the first time. I was like, ‘Wao, Rishi Kapoor!’ I wasn’t an actor then and seeing a superstar was like a fan moment to me and I never knew that one day, we would share such great camaraderie.”

