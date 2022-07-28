Jackie Shroff on rumours of Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's break up: 'I feel that they are...'

Reports of Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's break-up recently hit the headlines and it left fans of the rumoured couple worried for them. Both Disha and Tiger often are seen hyping up each other on social media and frequently, are spotted together in the city as well. Now, amid rumours of Disha and Tiger's break up, Jackie Shroff spoke up about their bond to a publication. Tiger's father and the senior actor expressed that he has seen them going out together. However, he refrained from commenting on his son's personal life.

Jackie Shroff reacts to Disha and Tiger's break-up reports

Talking to Bombay Times in a chat, Jackie Shroff spoke about Tiger and Disha's break-up reports. The Bharat actor said that they are friends and that he has seen them hanging out together. However, he added that he doesn't keep a track of Tiger's life. He said, "hey (Tiger and Disha) have always been friends and are still friends. I have seen them go out together. Not that I keep track of my son’s love life (laughs). That’s the last thing I want to do, like infringe into their privacy. But I feel that they are thick buddies. They spend time with each other besides work."

Senior Shroff further explained that how they go about their lives, is up to both Disha and Tiger. However, he added that he and his wife Ayesha Shroff share a great bond with Disha. He said, "See, it is up to them whether they are together or not, whether they are compatible (with each other) or not. It is their love story, like me and my wife (Ayesha) have our love story."

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff split up?

Recently, a report by Hindustan Times claimed that Tiger and Disha have parted ways after 6 years of being together. The report cited a close friend as a source who informed them that the couple was no longer together. The source told the publication that Tiger is focused on his work and that he is not speaking much about the split. As per the report, Disha and Tiger were on and off over the past year and, the past few months led up to the alleged split.

While Disha and Tiger are yet to react the reports of the split, their fans certainly have been concerned about them.

Disha and Tiger's upcoming projects

While Disha will be seen in Ek Villain Returns with Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham, Tiger will be seen next in Ganapath with Kriti Sanon. He also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar. Tiger also recently announced his film, Screw Dheela with Shashank Khaitan.

