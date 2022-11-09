Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol and Mithun Chakraborty unite for an action film; FIRST look unveiled

Jackie Shroff , Sanjay Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty and Sunny Deol have announced their new project together, which is touted to be an action film. It is being backed by Ahmed Khan in collaboration with Zee Studio. Pinkvilla was the first one to report that they will be uniting for a dhamakedaar action entertainer. According to the source, it's an attempt by Ahmed Khan and the company to bring back the action stars, who have been here since the 80s, together in a single film and it has been in the planning stage for over a year now.

On Wednesday, the makers dropped the first look of Sanjay Dutt , Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff and Mithun Chakraborty from their upcoming action movie. The title of the actioner is not yet announced. Sharing the first look, Jackie captioned the photo: "#BaapOfAllFilms. Shoot dhamaal, dosti bemisaal." In the first look, the actors can be seen giving an intense look as they posed for the camera. The actors started shooting for the film in June this year. It is said to be directed by Vivek Chauhan .

Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, Mithun Chakraborty film announcement

Meanwhile, the movie was announced on Mithun’s 72nd birthday. Shroff dropped a picture with Mithun and Sanjay. He wrote, “Jahan chaar yaar mil jaaye….arre chautha kidhar hain bhidu….. @duttsanjay @mithunchakrabortyofficial ? (Where four friends reunite…But, where is the 4th one?) Using the Hashtag #BaapOfAll Films, Sanjay Dutt tagged Sunny Deol and reposted on Twitter, “First day of shoot and @iamsunnydeol already bunking…Where are you Paaji? #BAAPofallfilms.”

Work front

On the work front, Sunny will be reuniting with Ameesha Patel in Gadar 2 and Apne 2. Sanjay, on the other hand, has The Good Maharaja and Ghudchadi. Mithun was last seen in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files while Jackie will star next in Life Is Good, which is slated to release on 9th December 2022.