Jackie Shroff says he loves to experiment with his films and 'go with the flow'
"I love it. They are all experimenting with me. Someone is doing OK Computer, Phone Bhoot, Hello Charlie, Criminal Justice, Sooryavanshi… I am just flowing with the tide," he told IANS.
"Then, I am lucky to work in a film like Radhe. It is a lot of fun," he added.
"I am just keeping my health, my disciples, keeping the respect for people. Trying to spread good knowledge as much as I can about plants," said the veteran artiste.
"Radhe", Jackie's latest outing is a Prabhu Deva-directed action drama that co-stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda with the film's talismanic hero Salman. The film will release on May 13 on the occasion of Eid in India, on the pay-per-view platform Zeeplex.
