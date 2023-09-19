Jackie Shroff says he still visits chawl he spent 33 years in; shares connection between his scarfs and mom

Bollywood veteran Jackie Shroff is an actor par excellence. Today, the actor is a well-known celebrity and enjoys all the luxuries that come with becoming the heartthrob of millions. But all this wasn’t served to him on a platter. While spending his childhood on the streets of Mumbai and living at a chawl, Jackie was experimenting with multiple things until he bagged a small role in Swami Dada in 1982. Jackie Shroff's life changed for good after he played the lead role in the 1983 film Hero. In an interview, the star got emotional as he recalled living in the chawl.

Jackie Shroff recalls living in a chawl for 33 years

In his interview with Siddharth Kannan for Jio Cinema, Jackie Shroff spoke about the place that is close to his heart. Talking about his house in the chawl where he grew up, the Saaho actor said in Hindi, “Abhi jaa k aaya. Abhi yahan pe, hamari Vimla Ben kar k saamney rehti hai. Chaali k saamney unka flat hai toh unhoney Dhebra bana k di thi. Fir unka bhi 89-90 varsh hua, unka bhi birthday tha. Unko bhi wish kiya. Fir jaa k apney puraney area k log, vo humrare wahan mechanics hai, unko mila. Aur fir apney area me socha k ek kamra lelu, wahan lekin both saare paper work, ye vo toh mai socha apne doston ko mil k, nazara dekh k wapis aa gaya. (I just returned from there. There’s Vimla Ben who lives opposite the Chaali, she gave me Dhebra. Then we celebrated her 89th birthday. Then I met the old people of the area and the mechanics. I even thought of buying a room in that area, but there are so many paper work to be done. Hence, I just went there, met the people, enjoyed the atmosphere and returned home.)”

When asked if he gets sentimental on visiting his old area, Jaggu Dada said, “Har cheez senti hai, udhar ki ek-ek baatein senti hai. 33 saal vahan raha hu toh apney puraney ghar me jaa k v otoh hoga he. Vo ek kholi alag thi. (Everything is emotional about that place. I have lived 33 years in that place so revisiting the old house will make anyone emotional. That one house was different.)”

Jackie Shroff opens up about the connection between his scarfs and his mother

The actor is often seen donning a scarf around his neck. When asked why he always has that piece of clothing with him, Shroff responded that it reminds him of his mother. He spilled, “Maa ki saare ko aise pakad k aise padde rehte the toh mujhe shanti milti thi, toh soft kapado ki aadat ho gyi and ki thoda sa soft kapda ho sath (I used to love to hold my mother’s saree, that gave me a lot of peace, and probably I got addicted to it).”

The Phone Bhoot actor further added that since he was a child, he liked the three colors in Bandhani (tie-die textile). “Wo Rangeela picture me bhi use kiye hoon mai. Baki toh samajhiye Dev saab (Dev Anand) ka bada fan hoon mai (I used it in my film Rangeela too. Rest, I am also Dev saab’s fan),” he divulged.

