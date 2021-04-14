Jackie Shroff shares a healthy tip by throwing a punch on social media

  1. Home
Actor Jackie Shroff on Wednesday reiterated a basic maxim to underline the need to look after one's health.
April 14, 2021
Jackie posted a picture on Instagram, where he is seen flaunting his biceps in a sleeveless hoodie sweatshirt paired with black pants. He strikes a boxing position.

"Health is Wealth," Jackie wrote as caption.

The actor is the father of action hero and fitness enthusiast Tiger Shroff. His daughter Krishna Shroff is an ardent fitness lover, too, and keeps sharing her workout routine on social media.

Jackie's latest outing is the digitally released film "Hello Charlie", which also stars actor Aadar Jain.

He was also recently seen in the sci-fi series "Ok Computer", which stars Radhika Apte and Vijay Varma.

 

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Credits :IANS

