Jackie Shroff shares old emotional video with Ameen Sayani following his demise; Anupam Kher pays tribute

Legendary iconic radio presenter Ameen Sayani passed away at the age of 91 after suffering a heart attack. The news of his unfortunate demise was confirmed by his son, Rajil Sayani on Wednesday. The heartbreaking news of his demise sent shockwaves around the nation, with several Bollywood celebs grieving his passing. Now, recently veteran actors Jackie Shroff and Anupam Kher also paid heartfelt tribute to Sayani on their social media.

Jackie Shroff shares an old video in remembrance of Ameen Sayani

Today, on Feb 21, a while back, Jackie Shroff took to his social media handle and shared an old sweet video with the late legendary radio host Ameen Sayani. In the video, Sayani can be seen sitting in a wheelchair while the actor is sitting behind him on the ground holding his hand. The two are crooning to the song, Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar.

Furthermore, Jackie plants a sweet kiss on Sayani’s shoulder whilst the iconic host expresses, “I feel so happy when I meet you. You are one of my greatest film stars, heroes.” In response to this, the actor seeks his blessings and gets emotional about getting such an overwhelming compliment from him.

Though he didn’t write much in the caption, he dropped a red-heart emoji and wrote, #AmeenSayani.

Anupam Kher's heartfelt tribute to Ameen Sayani

In addition to this, veteran actor Anupam Kher also dropped a heartfelt tribute in remembrance of the radio host. In nearly 2:48 minutes, he stated that he just got the sad news of the passing away of Amin Sayani. According to him, the late iconic host was the one who gave him patience from his early childhood to adulthood. He also reminisced his fond memories of listening to Sayani’s celebrated show Geetmala on Wednesday and recalled his first meeting with him.

He also shared the caption mentioning that a musical thread of his childhood has broken! "When we were young, the whole family was as eager to hear #AmeenSayani ji's voice as that of the singers. Sometimes even more than the singers! #BinacaGeetMala used to work as a therapy for us. Thanks Amin Sayani sir! For your voice and personality! om Shanti!.”

For the unversed, Geetmala, hosted by Sayani, transcended through generations and popularized Hindi film music and captivating listeners for decades. His signature way of addressing listeners as "Behno aur Bhaiyo" (sisters and brothers) became instantly recognizable and widely imitated.

