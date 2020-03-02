Jackie Shroff shares an unseen picture with Tiger Shroff on son’s birthday and it will make you aww; See Post

As Tiger Shroff turned a year older today, his father Jackie Shroff shared a beautiful picture with the birthday boy.

Tiger Shroff is on cloud nine today and he has all the reasons to feel so. The superstar has been overwhelmed with the adulation coming his way post the thunderous response to the trailer of Baaghi 3 and is busy promoting the movie. Meanwhile, it has been a special day for the War actor as he had turned a year older today. And while Tiger has been inundated with wishes from friends and fans across the world, the most adorable wish came from his father Jackie Shroff

The veteran actor shared a beautiful picture from Tiger’s childhood and has been a treat for the eyes. In the black and white picture, Jackie was seen holding baby Tiger in his arms and the little munchkin clinging to daddy in the most adorable way. The cuteness of Tiger’s eyes made us skip a heartbeat as he was looking into the camera for this priceless picture. In the captions, Jackie called Tiger his soul and wrote, “May everyone's blessings be on you always!! #HappyBirthday #KeepShining.”

Take a look at birthday boy Tiger Shroff’s picture with daddy Jackie Shroff:

Talking about the work front, this adorable father daughter duo is all set to share the screen for the first time in Tiger’s upcoming action drama Baaghi 3. The movie happens to be the third installment of the popular Baaghi franchise and also stars , Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. Helmd by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is slated to release on March 6, 2020.

