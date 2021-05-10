Jackie Shroff spills the beans on what Tiger Shroff’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani calls him

Jackie Shroff will be seen in a pivotal role in the film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Disha Patani will be essaying the role of his sister. Ahead of the release, the actor revealed what the actress calls him.

The film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai starring and in the lead roles will be releasing this Eid. Fans have been eagerly waiting for its release. The three songs which have been released till now have created a massive buzz among the masses as it continues to trend. Apart from the lead actors, the film also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in the pivotal roles. It will be interesting to see Tiger Shroff’s father and his rumoured girlfriend sharing the screen space.

But ahead of the film's release, ETimes in an interview asked Jackie Shroff how the Malang actress addresses him. He didn’t shy away from revealing the truth. The actor is known for being open about everything in his life. He said there is no particular word or manner in which she addresses me. “It depends where we are? But yes mostly she calls me sir,” he added. Disha and Tiger have never confirmed their relationship in public. Though there are speculations that they have been dating for a long time now.

They are often seen hanging out, going for lunch or dinner and used to even go on vacations together.

Coming back to the Yaadein actor, he explained why he does not like being called uncle. He said that the word means I am from your family which is not true. We are from different families. However, in the film, Disha will be essaying the role of his sister.

