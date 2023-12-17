Jackie Shroff starrer Hero completes 40 years; Meenakshi Seshadri says she 'didn't expect overnight success'

In 1983, the Hindi film industry welcomed a beautiful and talented young actress who would go on to become a dazzling force in Bollywood, captivating audiences and even making gravity envious with her smile and dancing prowess. Meenakshi Seshadri, renowned for her on-screen charisma, skyrocketed to fame on December 16, 1983, with the premiere of her second film, Hero, directed by Subhash Ghai.

Meenakshi Seshadri on 40 years of Hero starring Jackie Shroff

The movie received acclaim as Subhash Ghai introduced two fresh faces Meenakshi Seshadri and the seasoned Jackie Shroff, who also marked his debut as a lead actor in Hero. Commemorating the 40th anniversary of the film, Seshadri, in a conversation with News18 Showsha, warmly reminisced about the filming days.

The veteran actress mentioned that the entire movie excelled in every aspect. Speaking about the same, she added, “It is hard to say that ‘this one single point is noteworthy’. The whole movie just worked in every which way. I cannot pinpoint one single thing. But I guess I can say that the romantic films that started with Kumar Gaurav and Vijayta Pandit (Lovestory) and Sanjay Dutt-Tina Ambani (Munim then), after that there was a lull period. Hero came with a power-packed impact on the audience.”

The movie brought widespread recognition and fame to both lead actors in the Hindi film industry. This newfound stardom and attention were completely novel for Seshadri, who had only worked in two films at that point. She said, “I expected a good response (to the film). But overnight success to the extent that I would have to stop going by the local to my weekend college classes, because people started recognising me, I didn’t expect that. Overnight I had to get my own car, driver and my own apartment. At the age of 21, I was set.”

She further mentioned that many people work for years before experiencing such success, but she considered it a significant achievement, especially since she hadn't initially seen the film industry as a means of expressing her artistic self.

After being away for 27 years, Meenakshi Seshadri has come back to India and is gearing up for her return to the silver screen. She made this announcement during a special appearance on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

