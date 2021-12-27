Jackie Shroff talks about his brother's death; Reveals an astrologer's warning about the 'bad day'

Do you guys believe in astrology or future prediction? Well, most of us do and many do not believe in all this. But. In a recent interview with Twinkle Khanna, veteran actor Jackie Shroff revealed that he has a lot of belief in astrology and the reason is his brother’s death. It was this unfortunate incident that made his belief in astrology strong. Jackie opened up about how his brother passed away and how an astrologer had predicted that it is not a good day for him.

Jackie Shroff revealed that his brother drowned as he had ventured into the sea to save someone. However, since he didn't know how to swim, he died. "My brother died when I was 10. He was 17. He tried to save somebody. He drowned. That’s the way life is, we’ve all seen this. Dil mein reh jaate hain, photo reh jaate hain," Jackie told Twinkle on her Tweak India platform.

He further said, "Bhai ko bola tha, ‘aaj kharab din hai, mat jaana bahar’ He used to work at Century Mills. He was a mill hand. He said ‘Don’t go to your mill today.’ And he didn’t go. But he went down to save somebody in the sea, and drowned, without knowing how to swim." Jackie had also revealed that an astrologer had told them that it was a ‘bad day’ for his brother and that he shouldn’t go out. The astrologer also predicted that he would become an actor.

Meanwhile, Jackie is a proud father as his son Tiger Shroff has been giving back to back hit films and has an exciting lineup of films next year.

