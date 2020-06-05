Jackie Shroff wishes wife Ayesha Shroff in the most unique way on their wedding anniversary; Watch Video

On the occasion of their wedding anniversary, Jackie Shroff shared a cute throwback video wishing wife Ayesha Shroff on this special day.

Jackie Shroff shares a great bond with his wife Ayesha Shroff. The actor has returned back to Mumbai at his home from his farmhouse after the lockdown has been eased. Due to the lockdown, celebrations have taken a back seat, however, this hasn't stopped everyone to wish their loved ones on social media. And today, one of the most adorable couple in B-town Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff ring in their 43rd wedding anniversary. Wishing his wife on this special day, the Happy New Year actor has shared a unique throwback video on his Instagram account.

This throwback video is when the couple had attended and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception in the year 2018. Jackie looks dapper donning a white shirt with a white coat and black pants. he had paired up his look with a black tie and cool sunglasses. On the other hand, Ayesha looks pretty in a light green colored lehenga. The couple look adorable and show the great bond they share with each other. But the one thing that grabbed our attention was Jackie holding onto Ayesha's hand from the time they entered till they went in. Sharing this video, Jackie wrote, "Uparwale Ki Meherbani.... 43 Yrs Not Out...."

Even their daughter Krishna shared the same video on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy anniversary to the most dapper couple I know! 43 years and still counting...Just wow! Love you legends."

Meanwhile, today it is also Ayesha Shroff's birthday. Wishing mommy on this special day, her daughter has shared an adorable photo with Ayesha on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happiest birthday to my beautiful mother, best friend, soul sister, ride or die, confident, and so much more! How did @ApnaBhidu, @tigerjackieshroff and I get so lucky?"

Check out Jackie Shroff's post here:

Credits :Instagram

