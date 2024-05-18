Jackie Shroff's personality rights case: Delhi HC prohibits use of actor's name, image and voice without permission

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff had initiated legal proceedings to safeguard his image rights and identity. He has lodged a complaint in the Delhi High Court regarding the unauthorized utilization of his name, voice, images, and signature phrase 'Bhidu.' In a recent update, the Delhi High Court issued an order to protect the actor's personality and publicity rights.

The court has also prohibited several social media accounts, Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbots, and e-commerce websites from unlawfully exploiting the actor’s name, voice, or likeness for commercial gain without his explicit consent.

Delhi HC restrains misuse of Jackie Shroff's name, images, and voice

In an interim order dated May 15, a single-judge bench led by Justice Sanjeev Narula acknowledged that the details presented in Jackie Shroff’s lawsuit unquestionably confirm the actor’s recognition as a celebrity. "This recognition inherently affords the plaintiff certain entitlements over his persona and related attributes," said the high court. Furthermore, the court acknowledged the actor's trademark registration for the term ‘Bhidu’ as per Indian Express.

The high court noted that the plaintiff's commercial endorsements utilize his distinctive attributes, such as personality, name, voice, image, likeness, mannerisms, gestures, and other identifiable characteristics. These attributes, which the plaintiff solely controls, encompass his 'personality rights' and 'publicity rights.' The court added that unauthorized commercial use of these traits not only violates these rights but also diminishes the brand value established by the plaintiff over time.

The defendant entities encompassed e-commerce platforms vending merchandise like posters, mugs, and T-shirts featuring the actor’s image, along with AI chatbots. Subsequently, the high court served notices to these defendant entities, stipulating that until the next hearing date, they are prohibited from violating the actor's personality rights.

The high court also scrutinized a YouTube video created by a content creator, which compiled numerous interviews of Shroff, emphasizing his reactions. The video paused to display the actor's face prominently, shown with a digitally altered gold chain, sunglasses, and the caption ‘Thug Life’.

More about Jackie Shroff’s personality rights case

On May 14, Jackie filed a petition in the Delhi High Court through his legal representative, raising concerns about the exploitation of the actor's publicity and personality rights. The representative pointed out instances such as the creation of memes and the commercial sale of merchandise using Jackie Shroff's name.

This isn't the first instance of an actor pursuing legal action to safeguard image protection rights. Previously, Amitabh Bachchan approached the Mumbai High Court to prohibit the unauthorized use of his voice and impersonation without consent. Likewise, Anil Kapoor sought protection for his personality rights by approaching the Delhi High Court last year.

