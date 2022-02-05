Jackky Bhagnani to announce Bade Miyan Chote Miyan tomorrow? Producers hint at announcing the actioner

Jackky Bhagnani took the social media by a storm this morning as he shared a post hinting about his upcoming project. Reliving the 27 year journey of his production house, Pooja Entertainment, the actor turned producer, dropped hints that the new project with a connection with Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan starrer cult classic Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Looks like, Jackky is planning to announce Bade Miyan Chote Miya sequel tomorrow. While the speculations are rife, it is reported that Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be seen playing the lead in the movie.

In fact, both the actors have shared Jackky Bhagnani’s post on social media which have made the speculations about their collaboration go rife. While Akshay tweeted, “Glad to be a small part of this dream. Congratulations @poojafilms on 27 years of nonstop entertainment”, Tiger wrote, “What a beautiful and inspiring journey Red heart Congratulations on the glorious 27 years!” To note, Pinkvilla was the first to report about Akshay ad Tiger’s collaboration for a Jackky Bhagnani production. It was reported that it will be a big budget actioner and will be helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

“Ali Abbas Zafar has been planning a big scale two hero film for a long time now, and he has finally locked the script that does justice to the presence of two big action stars. He narrated the idea to both Akshay and Tiger, who have already agreed to do this action spectacle with little comedy. It will go on floors sometime late next year, once Ali is done with the work on his current assignment with Shahid Kapoor,” the source had told Pinkvilla. It was also reported that the team is planning for a 2023 release for the movie which is likely to take things to a next level in the action space. Well, while Jackky and team will be making the big announcement tomorrow, let us know if you are excited for this project?

