Jackky Bhagnani dared to bare his torso in the video of a new song

Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani dared to bare his torso in the video of a new song titled "Aa jaana", sung by Darshan Raval and Prakriti Kakar.
434 reads Mumbai
Jackky Bhagnani dared to bare his torso in the video of a new songJackky Bhagnani dared to bare his torso in the video of a new song
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"Shooting for 'Aa jaana' has been a very memorable experience for me. Apart from working hard to build a body through dietary restrictions and self-control, shooting in London with a team as dedicated as this, was an absolute delight. We wanted to make sure every shot is beautiful to look at and I can't be happier that it has worked out the way we imagined it," Jackky told IANS. Composed by Lijo George and DJ Chetas with lyrics by Kumaar, the song's video also features Sarah Anjuli. It was released by Jackky's music label, Jjust Music.

ALSO READ; Are Bhumi Pednekar and Jackky Bhagnani the new love birds in B town? Find Out 

Credits :IANS

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement