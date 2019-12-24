Jackky Bhagnani dared to bare his torso in the video of a new song

1 Million+ streams and counting! The video is not so far guys, it will definitely make you love #AaJaana more Thank you for all the love, stay tuned @darshanravaldz @prakritikakar @dj.lijo @djchetas @sarah.anjuli @beingmudassarkhan

A post shared by JACKKY BHAGNANI (@jackkybhagnani) on Dec 17, 2019 at 7:43am PST