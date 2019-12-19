Jackky Bhagnani meets Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat; Deets Inside

Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani hosted Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat at his residence here to discuss ways to promote film production in Uttarakhand.

Directors and producers such as Rajkumar Hirani, Nitesh Tiwari, Dinesh Vijan and Ashutosh Gowariker were also present at the meeting held on Wednesday. "I met the filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, Ashutosh Gowariker and Jackky Bhagnani. We had a discussion on taking steps to make Uttarakhand one of the shooting destinations for the filmmakers," Rawat said.

Talking about his visit, Jackky, who had also met the Chief Minister in November, said: "It has been an honour to host Mr Rawat. He is very proactive in promoting job creation and economic development of the beautiful state of Uttarakhand."

