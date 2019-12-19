Jackky Bhagnani meets Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat; Deets Inside
Directors and producers such as Rajkumar Hirani, Nitesh Tiwari, Dinesh Vijan and Ashutosh Gowariker were also present at the meeting held on Wednesday. "I met the filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, Ashutosh Gowariker and Jackky Bhagnani. We had a discussion on taking steps to make Uttarakhand one of the shooting destinations for the filmmakers," Rawat said.
Talking about his visit, Jackky, who had also met the Chief Minister in November, said: "It has been an honour to host Mr Rawat. He is very proactive in promoting job creation and economic development of the beautiful state of Uttarakhand."
It was an honor to host honorable CM @tsrawatbjp ji. It was amazing to understand his vision for making Uttarakhand the leading film production destination in India and to drive economic growth and development of the beautiful state and its people. @hirani.rajkumar @ashutoshgowariker @niteshtiwari22 #DineshVijan
ALSO READ Sushmita Sen pens sweet birthday wish for her ‘Baba’; Shares adorable photos of her family and Rohman Shawl
Add new comment