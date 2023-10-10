Jackky Bhagnani pens romantic birthday note for ladylove Rakul Preet Singh; latter's reaction is aww-dorable

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are one of the most celebrated couples in Bollywood. The couple is often seen painting the town red with their love. During the various public appearances, the duo leaves fans in awe as they shell major relationship goals. The actress is celebrating her 33rd birthday today. While heartfelt birthday wishes are pouring in for her from left, right, and center, the best one has to be from her beau, Jackky. On the actress’ 33rd birthday, the actor-producer wished his ladylove with the sweetest romantic birthday post.

Jackky Bhagnani dropped a romantic birthday post to wish Rakul Preet Singh on her birthday

Today, on October 10, Jackky Bhagnani wished his lady love, Rakul Preet on her 33rd birthday. The Youngistaan actor shared an adorable video comprising their cute moments together. With Lauv’s song, I Like Me Better in the background, he dropped photographs featuring their pictures and videos from vacations, outings, and several public appearances. Needless to say, the much-in-love couple looks super adorable together.

Jackky penned a romantic caption alongside the post which reads, “On your special day, I want to express my admiration for the one who always leaves me in awe. With you, every day feels like an incredible journey, and there's never a dull moment. You're more than just my companion; you're my confidant, my partner-in-crime, and the one who fills my life with love and laughter.”

He further writes, “On your big day, I wish you everything you have ever dreamt of, and more. May all your dreams come true because you only and only deserve the absolute best in life. Happy Birthday to the one who makes every day extraordinary! (cake, balloons and clinking glass emoji) @rakulpreet”

Take a look!

Rakul Preet Singh's reaction to the post is unmissable

The cutesy birthday wish shared by Jackky attracted a super adorable reaction from Rakul. Reacting to the post, the actress wrote, “Awwwwww !!! So much you typed !! That makes me feel whatttte a wow !!!(red-heart emojis) thnkyouuuuu my (red-heart emoji)”

Notably, Jackky and Rakul were spotted last night in the city. The duo were seen leaving a café after a midnight dinner date as the actress rang on her birthday. While leaving the café, the couple was seen carrying a huge bunch of balloons in silver and rose gold colors.

