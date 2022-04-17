Jackky Bhagnani & Rakul Preet Singh dress to impress as they arrive at Baba Siddique’s Iftaar party; WATCH

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh are one of the most popular couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Ever since they made their relationship official last year, the lovebirds often make it to the headlines. Fans are always excited to see them together, as and when their pictures from their public appearances or vacations are posted on social media. Speaking of which, tonight, the much-in-love duo was spotted as they arrived for Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique’s Iftaar party.

Some time back, Rakul and Jackky were papped at the star-studded Iftaar party hosted by Baba Siddique. The couple looked absolutely stunning as they donned beautiful ethnic wear for the special night. Rakul was seen donning a white and yellow Anarkali salwar suit. She kept her makeup subtle and minimal, while her hair was styled in soft waves and left open. On the other hand, Jackky looked dapper in his black kurta and pajama set. They smiled and posed for pictures as the shutterbugs clicked their photos from a distance.

Watch Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s video:

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet has been on a roll, on the work front. Recently, she was seen in the John Abraham starrer Attack alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Ratna Pathak Shah. She now has a couple of interesting projects in the pipeline. Today, she attended the second trailer launch of Runway 34 in New Delhi. The film is all set to release theatrically on the 29th of April, 2022. Apart from this, she has Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana and Shefali Shah, and Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra in her kitty.

