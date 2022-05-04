Jackky Bhagnani & Rakul Preet Singh understood the assignment as they get clicked at Eid bash; PICS

B’Town loves its love stories and Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh are the new couple everyone has been talking about. The actors made their relationship official with an Instagram post last year. Since then, fans have been going gaga over the duo’s undeniable chemistry. Their photos go viral in no time as soon as they hit social media. Tonight, Jackky and Rakul were papped by the shutterbugs as they arrived at an Eid party in the city. And it looks like, they clearly ‘understood the assignment’ about upping the glam quotient.

Some time back, Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh were clicked as they made a stylish appearance at a star-studded Eid party in the city. The lovebirds kept their outfits of the night traditional, given the occasion. Jackky was seen dressed in a long, asymmetrical yellow kurta which he styled with a pair of black trousers. Rakul opted for a bright blue kurta with intricate golden pattern on the neckline. The Runway 34 actress donned a green long skirt to go with it. She wore her hair down with a middle parting and accessorized the look with a pair of dangling earrings.

Both Rakul and Jackky struck a few poses and smiled warmly as the paparazzi photographed them.

Check out Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh’s photos:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Jackky Bhagnani is currently producing upcoming films like Ganapath, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Mission Cinderella.

On the other hand, Rakul was recently seen in Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34. She now has Doctor G, Thank God, and Chhatriwali in the pipeline.

