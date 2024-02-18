Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh Wedding: Ladkewaale Vashu Bhagnani-Pooja Bhagnani reach Goa for the big day

The much adored love birds of Bollywood, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to take their relationship a step ahead by getting married in a magnificent destination wedding in Goa. Social media is currently buzzing with the latest updates surrounding the biggest wedding in Bollywood. It was just last night that the lovebirds were spotted at the Goa airport. Now, a while back, the ladkewale, parents of Jackky Bhagnani have also reached to be a part of their son’s important day.

Jackky Bhagnani's parents Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja reach Goa

A while back, Jackky Bhagnani’s parents and renowned producer Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Bhagnani were spotted at the Goa airport as they reached for their son’s wedding with Rakul Preet Singh. In the video shared by the paps, the happiness and excitement were clearly visible on their face. The proud parents were accompanied by their other family and friends.

In the video one can see soon after the parents of the groom-to-be exited the airport, they were welcomed with warm wishes by the paparazzi. While the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan producer was busy over a call, soon after getting done with the call, happily acknowledged and smiled for the paps. Vashu and Pooja also posed for the paps and expressed gratitude as the paps congratulated them on their son’s wedding.

The elated father carrying a comfy and casual look sported an all-white look. He donned a white t-shirt paired with matching track pants and black shoes. On the other hand, Pooja was seen wearing a pastel color blazer suit beneath a printed tanned t-shirt.

About Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding

After being in a relationship for a few years, the couple decided to take the plunge and get married. According to reports, the couple will be getting married in ITC Grand Goa. Their pre-wedding festivities will kick-start on February 19 and culminate in their lavish and intimate wedding on February 21. Earlier, a dhol night was hosted at the groom’s residence in Mumbai, where the entire family of the bride along with her were in attendance. Apparently, not one but five celebrity designers will be dressing the couple on multiple occasions leading to their big day.

