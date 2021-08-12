Jackky Bhagnani on releasing Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom theatrically: Happy to be flag bearers for fraternity

, Vaani Kapoor, , and Lara Dutta led Bell Bottom will be released theatrically on 19 August. The 3D film is produced by Jackky Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment. Bell Bottom is the first major Hindi motion picture to hit the theaters after the second wave of COVID 19. Speaking about the release to TOI, Jackky said, “I was not worried of course Maharashtra contributes almost 30 percent but I think for Bell Bottom we are just happy with Akshay's leadership. We are happy to be the flag bearers for the fraternity.”

Jackky further mentioned, “We are very very happy that it is coming to theatres and that is the most important. Yes, business is important but for this film, especially I, feel the biggest box office is that we are coming to theatres." Superstar has joined hands with Jackky yet again for another venture titled ‘Cinderella’. Akshay Kumar spoke about the project with us and said, “It’s a psycho-thriller and I’m not the Cinderella, that’s all I can say”.

Akshay Kumar further spoke about catching the flight with the cast and crew of Bell Bottom to go for the schedule. He said, “When the plane took off with 200 people and I remember till when we were seated in the plane, everyone was silent because you never know when someone from Scotland could call that ‘Please don’t come, we’re cancelling the visa, take a U-turn.’ So when the flight took off, I remember everyone in the plane screamed. Because for 5 months, they were locked in their houses and azaadi ki ek feel aayi thi (felt like freedom).”

