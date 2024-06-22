Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment crew members accuse his production house of not paying 2 years' salaries

Jackky Bhagnani and Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment is making headlines after a crew member publicly revealed that she and her team have been waiting nearly a year for their overdue wages. Frustrated by the prolonged delay, which was supposed to be resolved within 45-60 working days post-completion of their work, they condemned the company's actions as an exploitation of their dedication to filmmaking.

Pooja Entertainment accused of non- payment by crew members

A crew member named Ruchita Kamble took to Instagram to express her frustration in a detailed post. She explained that she typically avoids making such posts but felt compelled to speak out after witnessing her team struggle daily to receive their hard-earned money. Kamble highlighted the frustration of her young colleagues, noting that they had endured unprofessional and unethical behavior from Pooja Entertainment for too long.

She described how they were repeatedly passed from one person to another in their efforts to collect payments and wrote, “Being dodged from person to another just to ask for our own money which was promised to be cleared within 45-60 working days post completion which in itself is also unprofessional but the crew graciously agreed as we r a bunch driven by passion for filmmaking. But to exploit this passion to such an extent should not be acceptable.”

Advertisement

While she had little hope of being paid, her post aimed to warn others about the fraudulent practices of Pooja Entertainment. She urged her friends to share her post and encouraged other filmmakers to avoid working with the company. Additionally, she called on those connected with media outlets to help escalate and cover the issue.

Another crew member shared an experience on social media, refraining from naming the production house. This individual mentioned working on a film two years ago with a renowned production company and, along with at least 100 other crew members, has been waiting for two months' worth of salaries ever since. While the actors were paid promptly, the crew's repeated inquiries about their overdue payments have gone unanswered. The crew member emphasized the unfairness of the situation, asking, "Where is my hard-earned money? Most importantly, when can I get my hard-earned money?"

Many supoorted the crew in the comments section

Advertisement

Numerous individuals voiced their support for the crew in the comments section. One commenter mentioned experiencing a similar situation and wrote, “It’s happening with me as well I’m following about my payment and the producers don’t respond to the call.” Another commenter expressed disdain for the production company, stating, “They’re indeed the worst. They think flying you to an outdoor location is enough. After that cant, even arrange food for the crew. Will even keep workers’ payments on hold. Sadly, a lot depends on your HOD.”

The latest film from Pooja Entertainment, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, featured Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. They have also produced movies such as Mission Raniganj, Jawaani Jaaneman, Bell Bottom and several others.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Jackky Bhagnani turns protective husband to Rakul Preet Singh at airport as fans flock for selfies