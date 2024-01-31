Jacqueliene Fernandez had all eyes on her when her name popped up in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. She had been summoned by the ED a couple of times and a lot has been spoken about her alleged relationship with the conman. But now, in the latest report, it is said that the ED has contended before the High Court that the actress was knowingly involved in the possession and use of the proceeds of the crime of Sukesh. This response has come after the Kick actress filed a plea to quash her FIR in the case.

ED sent a reply to Jacqueliene Fernandez’s plea to quash the FIR

As per reports in News 18, the ED filed an affidavit in response to Jacqueliene Fernandez’ plea. The report stated that the plea was listed before Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri. The counsel representing Jacqueliene asked for time to file a rejoinder in response to her plea of quashing the FIR against her in the money laundering case. The high court listed the matter for further hearing on April 15.

ED in its response stated that Jacqueliene Fernandez never revealed the truth regarding the financial transaction with Sukesh Chandrasekhar and that she always hid the facts until the actress was confronted with evidence. They further stated that the actress continues to hold back the truth even to date. According to the ED, Jacqueliene even tried to tamper with the evidence by wiping out the entire data from her mobile phone after the arrest of Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

“She also asked her colleagues to destroy the evidence. Evidence proves beyond doubt that she had been enjoying, using, and has proceeds of crime. Thus, it is proved that Fernandez was knowingly involved in the possession and use of proceeds of crime of accused Chandrasekhar,” the ED said.

Jacqueliene Fernandez moves Delhi court seeking protection from Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Recently, Jacqueliene Fernandez filed yet another plea at a court in Delhi to seek protection from Sukesh Chandrasekhar who sent her messages and a voice note while she was participating in the court proceedings. Calling the messages unsolicited, ‘completely unwarranted and highly inappropriate', Jacqueliene abstained from reverting to them and added in her plea that his letters threatened her safety, as per the report.

Fernandez, who complained with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), highlighting the attempts made by Chandrasekhar to establish a connection with her, added that he had been purposely writing the letters to the electronic and print media, as per the report. Till now, the Delhi Police has reportedly not taken any action against the accused.

Response of Economic Offences Wing in the case

After the Kick actress complained, the EOW responded and highlighted that Sukesh perpetually sends letters. "It has been observed that the accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar has been in the habit of sending letters concerning Jacqueliene to media platforms, through various means, which is not only harassing/threatening her directly, but also affecting her social/professional assignments,” the report quoted the agency saying.

In addition, it also added that it is a matter holding grave significance considering the nature of the threat. “It will have serious implications on the conduct of the trial of the case, concerning Jacqueliene," the agency further added.