Jacqueline Fernandez and Michele Morrone turn up the heat in FIRST look for Mud Mud Ke music video.

Jacqueline Fernandez is teaming up with 365 Days actor Michele Morrone for a music video titled Mud Mud Ke. Taking to social media, the actress shared the first look of what is going to be Morrone's Indian debut. Jacqueline and Michele have collaborated with Desi Music Factory and the song's first teaser will be out on 8 February.

The peppy track is being sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. Goes without saying, the song marks Morrone's Indian debut and the label's first international collaboration. Both Michele and Jacqueline set the internet on fire with social media pictures of their electrifying chemistry in a photoshoot that preceded the song's shoot.

As for the song, Tony Kakkar has lent music to Mud Mud Ke, Mihir Gulati has directed its video, which has been choreographed by Shakti Mohan.

Sharing the poster, Jacqueline tweeted, "Breaking The Hot News: First look of my upcoming Music Video with the international sensation #MicheleMorrone Welcome to the Indian music scene! It’s gettin’ hot in Here! @r_g_works' latest song #MudMudKe Teaser out on the 8th of February. Stay tuned."

On collaborating with Michele, Jacqueline Fernandez said, “It's wonderful to be welcoming Michele Morrone to India with Mud Mud Ke. While the nation's musical identity is changing and the world is getting smaller, it is fitting to have Michele join us. Kudos to Desi Music Factory for stirring things up in the music scene with this unique collaboration.”

Michele Morrone, too, is equally ecstatic. He said, "I'm grateful for such a heartfelt welcome. I'm aware that the music of India has a wide reach and it defines the nation's heritage. It is truly an honour to be part of the music industry that has entertained listeners across the globe."

