Jacqueline Fernandez appeals Delhi High Court to nullify money laundering FIR and supplementary chargesheet
Jacqueline Fernandez has moved the Delhi High Court to quash the FIR filed against her. Her next project includes Welcome 3.
Actress Jacqueline Fernandez carved out an identity for herself in Bollywood after featuring in films including Murder 2, Kick, and more. Earlier, the actress was summoned in connection with the Sukesh Chandrasekhar money laundering case, following which an FIR and supplementary chargesheet were filed against her.
Now, the actress has petitioned the Delhi High Court to have a FIR and additional chargesheet issued by the Enforcement Directorate set aside. She further claimed in her appeal that the law enforcement agency had behaved in a biased manner. Continue reading for more information.
Jacqueline Fernandez seeks quashing of FIR against her, says the ED has acted in a partisan manner
Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has approached the Delhi High Court in order to seek the quashing of an FIR and a supplementary chargesheet, which were filed against her in connection to the money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrasekhar, said a report by ANI.
Reportedly, in her plea, Fernandez mentioned that the evidence provided by the ED would act as proof that the petitioner is innocent and eventually became a target of Sukesh. Reports suggest that no indication of her involvement in aiding him in the money laundering case exists, which is why she cannot be prosecuted under Sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.
In addition, reports also suggest that the actress noted that the law enforcement agency has behaved in a partisan manner while arraigning the petitioner as an accused.
Work front of Jacqueline Fernandez
The actress made her debut in 2009 with the film Aladin and proceeded to feature in the movies that followed, with some of them being Kick, Murder 2, A Gentleman, and many more. She is renowned for her roles in Attack, Ram Setu, Cirkus and Bachchhan Paandey.
The actress is now gearing up for the release of her next venture, Welcome 3. Marking the third installment of the Welcome series, the movie will also feature Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, and Disha Patani.
