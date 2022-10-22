Jacqueline Fernandez appears at the Delhi’s Patiala House Court for Sukesh Chandrasekhar money laundering case

Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the news ever since her name came out in connection to a money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The actress had been summoned by the ED several times to record her statement in the case. Several stories about the actress dating the conman also surfaced on social media but Jacqueline has always maintained her silence and asked for privacy. Recently, reports in Etimes stated that the actress has been granted interim bail. But today the Ram Setu actress on Saturday appeared at Patiala House Court in Delhi. Jacqueline Fernandez appeared in the Patiala House court in Delhi

Images have come in straight from the Patiala House court in Delhi wherein, Jacqueline Fernandez appeared with her lawyer Prashant Patil for the hearing of her bail plea in connection with Rs. 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and others. In the pictures, we can see that she is wearing a white shirt that she paired with black trousers. According to ED's earlier Chargesheet, Jacqueline and Nora Fatehi examined and stated that they got top models of BMW cars, the most expensive gifts from the accused Sukesh. Check out the video: