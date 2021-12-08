Jacqueline Fernandez appears at ED’s Delhi office for inquiry in Sukesh Chandrashekhar's 200 Cr extortion case

Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the news lately. Ever since her name came forward in Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, she has been in the headlines. Earlier it was reported that Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been investigating the matter and had questioned actresses Jacqueline and Nora Fatehi for their association with Sukesh. Now, the latest pictures suggest that the Kick actress has appeared at ED’s Delhi office for further investigation in this case.

