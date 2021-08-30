Jacqueline Fernandez being questioned as witness by Enforcement Directorate in money laundering case: Report

In another big news for the entertainment industry on Monday, ANI reported that Jacqueline Fernandez is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate. According to ANI's tweet, the actress is being questioned in a money laundering case in Delhi. "Enforcement Directorate (ED) is questioning Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in Delhi for the last five hours, in a money laundering case," an ANI tweet read.

As per India Today, the ED is recording Jacqueline's statement in alleged money laundering in connection with Chennai conman Sukhesh Chandrashekhar's case. The actress' statement is being recorded at the ED's Delhi office. The report stated that last week the ED had seized around 16 luxury cars and a beach villa belonging to Chandrashekhar. He has come under the ED's scanner for duping several rich people.

Sources in the ED clarified to NDTV that Jacqueline is not an accused but only being questioned at the moment. "She is not an accused, but is being examined as a witness in the case against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar," the source said.