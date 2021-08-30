Jacqueline Fernandez being questioned as witness by Enforcement Directorate in money laundering case: Report
In another big news for the entertainment industry on Monday, ANI reported that Jacqueline Fernandez is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate. According to ANI's tweet, the actress is being questioned in a money laundering case in Delhi. "Enforcement Directorate (ED) is questioning Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in Delhi for the last five hours, in a money laundering case," an ANI tweet read.
As per India Today, the ED is recording Jacqueline's statement in alleged money laundering in connection with Chennai conman Sukhesh Chandrashekhar's case. The actress' statement is being recorded at the ED's Delhi office. The report stated that last week the ED had seized around 16 luxury cars and a beach villa belonging to Chandrashekhar. He has come under the ED's scanner for duping several rich people.
Sources in the ED clarified to NDTV that Jacqueline is not an accused but only being questioned at the moment. "She is not an accused, but is being examined as a witness in the case against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar," the source said.
Enforcement Directorate (ED) is questioning Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in Delhi for the last five hours, in a money laundering case.
(File photo) pic.twitter.com/ftUj2CkNcN
— ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2021
The case against Chandrashekhar is based on the FIR of the Delhi police's economic offences wing against him and others. He has been accused of criminal conspiracy, cheating, and extortion to the tune of about Rs 200 crore, NDTV reported.
On the work front, Jacqueline will next be seen in the horror comedy Bhoot Police alongside Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor. The film is set to release next month on 7 September and has taken the streaming route.
ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor & Jacqueline Fernandez have a ‘Expectations V/S Reality’ moment as they pose in these PICS