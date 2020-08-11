Jacqueline Fernandez Birthday: Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Taapsee Pannu & others shower her with wishes

Jacqueline Fernandez turned a year older on Tuesday and Bollywood stars took to social media to wish her on her special day. Sonam Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Taapsee Pannu, Anushka Sharma and others sent good wishes to the star on her special day.

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez turned a year older on Tuesday and marked her 35th birthday away from her family. Jacqueline is currently in Mumbai and is spending time at home amid the COVID 19 crisis. The Kick actress initially during the lockdown was at ’s Panvel farmhouse. But later, returned to Mumbai. On her birthday too, she is at home and reportedly will only celebrate her birthday virtually over video calls to friends. Amid this, her friends from Bollywood including , , and others showered her with wishes.

Taking to social media, Anushka shared a beautiful photo of Jacqueline and wished her peace and clarity in life. She wrote, “happy birthday sunshine! Wishing you love, peace and clarity always.” On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor also wished Jacqueline and shared a throwback photo with her and penned a wish for her. Further, Taapsee took to social media to express that Jacqueline has been her partner over the years in lime in water and wished her with an adorable throwback photo.

Take a look at wishes from Sonam, Anushka and Taapsee:

Further, also shared a photo with Jacqueline and wished her on her birthday. Kiara Advani too sent her good wishes as she turned 35. took to social media to remember the good times with the actress and wished her on her special day. Iulia Vantur also shared a selfie with Jacqueline and sent her love on her birthday. Apart from this, shared a cute picture with Jacqueline and showered her with love on her birthday.

Take a look at Sidharth, Kiara, Shilpa and Sonakshi’s wish for Jacqueline:

Meanwhile, Jacqueline told IANS that this year, she does not have big plans for birthday celebrations as COVID 19 pandemic is there. Last year, Jacqueline had jetted off to Sri Lanka with her team and celebrated her birthday with her family and friends. This year, the actress said that she will only connect virtually with family and friends. She told IANS, “I’m terribly missing my family back home so spending quality time with them would be the best thing for me. But, given the situation we are all in now, we will make do with video calls.” She hoped to meet her family soon after COVID 19 crisis would subside.

