Jacqueline Fernandez Birthday: When Salman Khan praised Kick co-star for her wit; 'She is laughing all the time'

Bollywood actress and Srilankan beauty queen Jacqueline Fernandez turned a year older today (August 11). Jacqueline entered the Hindi film industry 15 years ago while marking her debut with Sujoy Ghosh's 2009 directorial, Alladin. The diva has been a part of many action thrillers and comedies for more than a decade-long career. On Jacqueline's birthday, let's take you back to when her co-star Salman Khan called her "witty" and praised her by saying that she always laughs.

Cut to 2014, during the promotions of Sajid Nadiadwala's Kick, Salman Khan was asked to comment on Jacqueline Fernandez's "infectious laughter." Salman had a lot of things to say about wittiness.

While acknowledging her happy-go-lucky nature, the 58-year-old actor said, "She has a beautiful energy to her. She is laughing all the time. She is very funny. She can be very sarcastic as well. She is very witty."

Jacqueline interrupted and stated that she cracks jokes, but mostly, the superstar doesn't get them. The Housefull actress added that it is quite sad. The gorgeous diva further shared that she put a lot of effort into those jokes. She quipped by saying that Salman asks her to stop cracking them.

The superstar continued by saying that Jacqueline dislikes texting but that she is quite funny in real life. He mentioned that the actress "sucks" at text messages and chatting on BlackBerry Messenger, aka BBM (the former instant messaging app).

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez has also worked in movies like Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai, Murder 2, Housefull 2, Race 2, Roy, and Brothers. Jacqueline's other notable films include Housefull 3, the third installment of the Housefull franchise, Judwaa 2, the reboot of Salman's 1997 classic, Judwaa, Race 3, the third film of the series, and more.

Jacqueline is best known for songs like Dhanno from Housefull, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan from Roy, Latt Lag Gayi from Race 2, Sau Tarah Ke from Dishoom, and Disco Disco from A Gentleman.

The Kick actress is now gearing up for Ahmed Khan's directorial venture, Welcome To The Jungle. The upcoming movie is the third part of the Welcome franchise. Apart from her, it features an ensemble star cast including Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and more.

