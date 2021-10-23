Jacqueline Fernandez called to testify as witness in money laundering case, says her spokesperson

Jacqueline Fernandez has been making the headlines ever since her name had cropped up in the money laundering case. It was reported that the actress has been summoned in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate. In fact, after skipping the probe thrice, the actress had appeared before ED after fresh summons were issued against her. While the media reports suggested that Jacqueline was questioned as an alleged accused in connection with the ‘substantial’ money transfers made by conman Sukesh Chandrashekar to her account, her spokesperson has now issued a statement in the case.

In the statement, the spokesperson stated that Jacqueline has been called to testify as a witness in the case. This isn’t all. The spokesperson also stated that while the actress has recorded her statement in the money laundering case, she shas also denied the alleged statements about her involvement in the case. “Jacqueline Fernandez is being called to testify as a witness by the ED. She has duly recorded her statements & in future will also be completely co-operating in investigations. She has also categorically denied alleged slanderous statements made about relationship with the involved couple,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Jacqueline Fernandez (in file photo) is being called to testify as a witness by the ED. She has duly recorded her statements & in future will also be completely co-operating in investigations: Jacqueline Fernandez's spokesperson in a statement

To note, apart from Jacqueline, Nora Fatehi was also summoned in the case for interrogation. Later she had issued a statement in the case which read as, “On behalf of Nora Fatehi, we would like to clarify the various conjectures floating around amongst the media. Nora Fatehi has been the victim around the case and being a witness, she is co-operating and helping the officers in the investigation. We would like to make it very clear that she has not been a part of any money laundering activity, she does not know or have any personal connection with the accused and has been called by ED to strictly help with the investigation. We would like to request our fellow friends in the media to refrain from slandering her name and making any statements before any official information is released”.

