Jacqueline Fernandez calls Selena Gomez ‘down to earth’ after their viral photo; hints at Hollywood plans

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez entered Bollywood in 2009 with Aladin. Having a career span of over a decade in Hindi cinema, the actress can be seen flaunting her acting skills in films including Kick, Murder 2, and many more. While Jacqueline has well-established herself in Bollywood, recently, she opened up on entering the Hollywood industry and also discussed meeting with pop star Selena Gomez after a picture of the duo together began doing rounds on the internet earlier.

Jacqueline Fernandez opens up on plans to enter Hollywood

During a recent chat with Filmfare, Fernandez dug into her professional endeavors, noting how she wants to be versatile with her choices of films and how she wants to keep exploring herself as an actress, be it in the French movie industry, English cinema, or the Spanish.

Fernandez described working in Bollywood as an "enriching experience" that allowed her childhood dream of becoming an actress to come true. She said it was a learning and growth opportunity for her.

Being around other stars in the industry, playing versatile characters, and being part of amazing songs and blockbuster movies helped her develop as an actress, she explained.



She further discussed her professional endeavors, noting, "I want to keep exploring. Even if it means doing films in French, English, or Spanish, I think it's a beautiful experience to meet so many people around the world in this industry, and we're all working to create stories and put out amazing cinematic work." She said she looks forward to continuing to gain new experiences and work with talented people from around the world.

Jacqueline opens up on Selena Gomez after picture of the duo went viral

Earlier in September, Jacqueline Fernandez’s photograph with the Hollywood singer had started doing rounds on the internet, leaving fans in a frenzy. During the interview, the Welcome 3 actress opened up on her meeting with Gomez in Italy and discussed the same at length.

“I was lucky enough to meet Selena Gomez on my trip to Italy while I was shooting for the film with Van Damme and it was really great to meet such an amazing artist. She is just so down to earth and real and it was great to be able to just spend time with her and that was our meeting,” she said.

