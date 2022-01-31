Jacqueline Fernandez drops BTS glimpse with Akshay Kumar as she wraps up ‘Ram Setu’; WATCH

Jacqueline Fernandez took to her social media handle and treated fans with some entertaining behind-the-scene glimpses from ‘Ram Setu’ sets with Akshay Kumar. The actress’ post captured fun moments from the last day on the sets. "#ramsetu what an adventure it was!!! Thank you team for the love you’ve poured into this film!!" Jacqueline captioned the short clip featuring Akshay. She even posed for some pictures with her production team as they wrapped up ‘Ram Setu’.

Earlier today, taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Akshay shared a video of himself from the sets sporting a white beard and messy hair. In the video, he spoke about how the vanarsena had made the Ram Setu and thanked his team for making his film Ram Setu. Akshay captioned the video as, “Here’s to the wrap of yet another amazing project #RamSetu. I learned so much during the making of this film, it was like going to school all over again. बड़ी मेहनत की है हम सबने, अब बस आप का प्यार चाहिए”.

Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, producer Vikram Malhotra spoke about the upcoming film Ram Setu and called it “a full scale action adventure entertainer”. He had said, “It is exactly the kind of spectacle that will bring the people back into the theatres. I can’t divulge into the details of the content, but it’s just that kind of a film which balances traditional Indian film going values and entertainment values with a progressive mindset. It’s a prime candidate that people will find the appeal to flock in the theatres for”.

The film also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha in a pivotal role. Earlier today, the actress reshared Akshay Kumar’s video and wrote, “We have left no stones unturned in the making of the fabulous #RamSetu! See you in the theatres this Diwali! It’s a wrap!!”

