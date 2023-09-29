Jacqueline Fernandez drops PIC with Hollywood star Jean-Claude Van Damme; Is a collab on the cards?

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez known for her beauty, talent, and hard work has carved a niche for herself in the industry with films like Kick, Murder 2, Race 3, Roy, and others. The actress who always mesmerizes with her beauty has been grabbing headlines for a few days after posting a picture with Hollywood singer-actress Selena Gomez. Now, a while ago, Fernandez sparked a Hollywood collaboration after sharing a picture with action superstar Jean-Claude Van Damme from Italy.

Jacqueline Fernandez drops photo with Hollywood star Jean-Claude Van Damme

A while ago, Hollywood star Jean-Claude Van Damme made a collaborative post with Jacqueline Fernandez on Instagram. Sharing a picture with the actress, Damme captioned it, "Having fun in Italy Take a guess #vacation #fashion #fun."

In the picture, Jacqueline can be seen posing together with Damme. The actress wore a white top, and white pants and paired them with a blue blazer. And, Damme opted for a classic look.

Notably, this picture sparked speculation about a potential collaboration. Take a look:

Reacting to the picture, Varun Dhawan humorously commented, "Legend I’m talking about van dam jacky." Fernandez also dropped raised hand emojis in the comment section.

Previously as mentioned above, Jacqueline posted a picture with Gomez on her Instagram. The Kick star was seen enjoying the beauty of Tuscany with the international music sensation. Others in the group photo are seated on the back side of a safari Jeep, while posing for the camera. Sharing the picture, Jacqueline wrote, "Gems that shine through and throughout, happiness that vibes."

Jacqueline Fernandez on the work front

Work-wise, Jacqueline who was featured in several films like Attack, Ram Setu, Cirkus, Bachchhan Paandey, and others is now gearing up for her next film Welcome 3. This is the third part of the Welcome franchise. The star cast of the film features Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, and Disha Patani.

Meanwhile, Welcome 3 will be released on December 20, 2024.

