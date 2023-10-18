Jacqueline Fernandez extends heartfelt wishes to Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon for Ganapath; ‘Cant wait to catch it on 20th'

As the clock ticks down to the release of Ganapath, one of Pooja Entertainment's most eagerly awaited project, the Indian film industry is a buzz with excitement. A new chapter in Bollywood action cinema is set to unfold, and it seems that the entire industry is excited for the project.

Jacqueline Fernandez extends heartfelt wishes to Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon for Ganapath

The latest show of support for Ganapath comes from none other than Bollywood's leading actress, Jacqueline Fernandez. The actress, a while ago, took to her Instagrm Stories and wrote, "All the best @tigerjackieshroff @kritisanon for Ganapath. Can't wait to catch it this weekend 20th Oct." Take a look:

Pooja Entertainment has emerged as a trailblazer with their latest offering, Ganapath: A Hero Is Born in Indian Cinema. The electrifying trailer for Ganapath featuring India's youngest action superstar, Tiger Shroff, and the multi-talented national award winner Kriti Sanon, who is all set to impress with her first foray into the action genre, is nothing short of a cinematic marvel.

Pooja Entertainment presents Ganapath: A Hero Is Born in association with Good Co., directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada this Friday.

