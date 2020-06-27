  1. Home
Jacqueline Fernandez on former co star Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara: He is going to light up the screen

Dil Bechara, which will mark Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie, will be releasing on OTT platform next month and his former co-star Jacqueline Fernandez gets emotional about the same.
2679 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has left the fans with a heavy heart and it has, undoubtedly, been one of the most shocking news of the year. And while the late actor’s massive fan following has been struggling to come to terms with this harsh reality, the makers of Sushant’s last movie Dil Bechara recently announced that the romantic drama will be releasing on OTT platforms next month. The decision received a mixed reaction from Sushant’s fan army as they wanted it to release on the silver screen.

Amid this, many are excited to watch Sushant’s last performance in front of the camera. Joining them, the late actor’s former co-star Jacqueline Fernandez penned a heartfelt note for the actor and his last movie and wrote that it won’t be easy for her to watch Dil Bechara. She also mentioned that she is sure that Sushant will be lighting up the screen with his incredible performance in the movie. “His going has left a void, everywhere and with everyone.. he taught me to ALWAYS be there for people, whenever I was down or confused, he never hesitated to help.. watching his film is not going to be easy for me but I know he’s going to light up the screen so beautifully and that will give me some peace... @castingchhabra I know how close you were to Sushant, pls stay strong @sanjanasanghi96 all the best for your debut, you had an amazing first co-star and I’m sure he would’ve been proud of the performance you’ve given,” Jacqueline wrote.

Take a look at Jacqueline Fernandez post for Sushant Singh Rajput:

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 in his Mumbai apartment. It was reported that the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor had committed suicide and was also battling depression. As of now, the Mumbai Police is investigating the case.

Credits :Instagram

