Jacqueline Fernandez gets a Holi wish from Sukesh Chandrashekhar: 'You know well what you mean to me'

Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the headlines and grabbed all the limelight in the past for all the wrong reasons after her name came up in the Sukesh Chandrasekhar Rs 200 crore extortion case. The conman is accused of extorting Rs 200 crore from the wife of a former Fortis promoter. Sukesh, who is in jail, wished Jacqueline a very happy Holi through a letter that he addressed to the media where he also thanked them for putting out his version of the story.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar writes a letter to Jacqueline Fernandez

In the letter, Sukesh Chandrashekhar first wished his media friends, family, supporters, haters, friends and all his enemies and legal team a very Happy Holi. Then he wished Jacqueline and wrote ‘I also wish the most fantastic human, the amazing, my ever-beautiful Jacqueline a very Happy Holi. On this day, festival of colours, I promise you, the colours which faded or disappeared will be brought back to you, a 100x folds. This year in full jazzy and brightness, my style. I will make sure of that and its my responsibility. You know I will go to all extent, for you my baby girl. I love you my baby, stay smiling. You know well what you mean to me and how much you mean to me. Love you my princess, miss you loads, my bee. My bomma. My love. My Jackie."

Check out the letter here

Jacqueline Fernandez made allegations against Sukesh Chandrashekar

Recently, Jacqueline appeared before Delhi’s Patiala House Court and made shocking revelations. She revealed, "He introduced himself as the owner of Sun TV and claimed J Jayalalitha was his aunt. Chandrashekhar said he was a big fan, and said I should do films in South India too, and as the owner of Sun TV, they had many projects lined up. We should try to work together in south Indian movies." She also revealed that Sukesh used to call her from jail. She said, "He never mentioned he was calling from jail or that he was in jail. He used to call from one corner with a curtain and a sofa in the background."

