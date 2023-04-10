Jacqueline Fernandez gets Easter wish from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar: 'Next Easter will be the best ever'

Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the headlines and grabbed all the limelight in the past for all the wrong reasons after her name came up in the Sukesh Chandrasekhar Rs 200 crore extortion case. As per the earlier reports, Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli, Chahatt Khanna, Sophia Singh, and Arusha Patil met Sukesh in Delhi’s Tihar Jail via his associate Pinky Irani. The conman is accused of extorting Rs 200 crore from the wife of a former Fortis promoter. Sukesh, who is in jail, wished Jacqueline ‘Happy Easter’ and wrote a letter again.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar wishes ‘Happy Easter’ to Jacqueline Fernandez

Sukesh’s letter to Jacqueline can be read as, “Baby I wish you a very Happy Easter! It's one of your favourite festivals in the year and your love for Easter eggs. I miss having those with you. I miss seeing that a pretty child in you breaking the egg and having the candies inside them. Do you have any idea how pretty and beautiful you are my baby. There is no one as pretty as you on this planet. My bunny rabbit, I love you, my baby. You and me forever come what may, mine forever. Baby this phase is gonna be over for good and all are gonna see, but baby I promise the world to you, come what may.”

He further wrote that, “Baby there is not a moment I don't think about you and I know it`s the same with you too, as I know what is in the most beautiful heart of yours, my honey bee. Next Easter will be the best ever one you have ever celebrated in your life. I will make sure of that with the best of best, my bomma. Happy Easter again my Baby, to Mom and Dad and Family. May God Bless! Love you my baby not just love, but, Veri Thanam love, my Jacky Bomma.”

Jacqueline Fernandez made allegations against Sukesh Chandrashekar

Recently, Jacqueline appeared before Delhi’s Patiala House Court and made shocking revelations. She revealed, "He introduced himself as the owner of Sun TV and claimed J Jayalalitha was his aunt. Chandrashekhar said he was a big fan, and said I should do films in South India too, and as the owner of Sun TV, they had many projects lined up. We should try to work together in south Indian movies." She also revealed that Sukesh used to call her from jail. She said, "He never mentioned he was calling from jail or that he was in jail. He used to call from one corner with a curtain and a sofa in the background."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jacqueline Fernandez gets a Holi wish from Sukesh Chandrashekhar: 'You know well what you mean to me'