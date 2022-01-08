Jacqueline Fernandez gets a kiss from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar as she flaunts hickey in this LEAKED pic

Jacqueline Fernandez has been all over the headlines of late ever since her name has been associated in 200 crore money laundering case. It has been reported that the actress was dating conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar who has been the main accused in the case. And now, we have got our hands on a leaked couple of Jacqueline and Sukesh which speaks volumes about their love affair. The alleged couple was seen sharing an intimate moment in the pic and it is grabbing attention.

In the pic, Sukesh was seen kissing Jacqueline as the Bhoot Police actress was seen flaunting the hickey on her next while clicking this mushy selfie. To note, this intimate pic has surfaced days after Sukesh, in an interview with ANI, stated that he was dating Jacqueline and that their relationship had no influence on the criminal matter. Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Jacqueline’s pic with Sukesh has surfaced on the internet. Earlier, a pic of Jacqueline Fernandez kissing conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on his cheek had also gone viral on social media which dropped hints of their love affair.

Meanwhile, the media reports had also suggested that Jacqueline had also received gifts worth crores by conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar which include a horse worth Rs. 52 lakh and a Persian car worth Rs 9 lakh. In totality, the amount of all the presents is reported to be around 10 crores. IT was also reported that Sukesh Chandrashekhar used to contact Jacqueline via caller ID spoofing from Tihar jail. The actress has been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in the case and continues to be on the radar.